Raising Canes opening first metro Detroit location on Tuesday with celebration & Jack Fox appearance

National chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's is opening up its first metro Detroit location on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with a celebration.

According to Raising Cane's, the location at 144218 Ford Rd. in Canton will have the grand opening celebration that will include Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox.

This will be only the second Raising Cane's location in Michigan – the first is in Lansing.

Fox will arrive to the location around *;45 a.m. and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, serve drive-thru customers, accept a $2,500 donation, sign posters and more.

Fans can get in line early and there will be a "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers free Raising Cane's for a year. Entries will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

There will also be giveaways for combos, complimentary coffee and more.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.