Raising Cane's to open Ann Arbor location September 16th, the company's second in metro Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Raising Cane's is set to open their second location in metro Detroit on Tuesday, September 16th.

The location will be at 1116 S University Avenue in Ann Arbor, not far from The Diag at the University of Michigan.

The company is looking to hire 140 new workers. Anyone interested can apply online at jobs.raisingcanes.com or in-person by visiting the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant now through Sept. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The company offers the following benefits to all employees, including hourly:



Medical & Pharmacy, Life Insurance, Legal Insurance, Pet Insurance, Auto and Renter’s Insurance

401(k) With Employer Safe-Harbor Match (age 21 & older), Hospital Indemnity and Short-term Disability

Closed for all major holidays and early closing hours for other nationally-recognized events like the Super Bowl

Education Discounts & No-Cost High School Diplomas

Flexible scheduling

Weekly Pay

The company attracted large crowds when it opened its first metro Detroit location in Canton in February.

Chopper 7 captures long line outside of new Raising Cane's Canton location

The company also has a third Michigan location in East Lansing, Across Grand River from Michigan State University.