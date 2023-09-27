Ralph Macchio, William Zabka appearing at Motor City Comic Con this fall

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are coming to Motor City Comic Con's fall edition this year.

The stars from the hit movie Karate Kid and hit show Cobra Kai will be appearing at all three days at MCCC at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Zabka will have autographs for $70, photo ops for $80 or an autograph and selfie combo for $100. You can also do a duo photo op with Macchio for $170.

Macchio will also be here all three days and autographs are $80, selfies are $80 and photo ops are $90. A selfie-autograph combo is $120.

Tickets are on sale now for MCCC which takes place Nov. 10-12.