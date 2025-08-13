Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ram CEO says brand’s mechanical bull, Bucking HEMI, was stolen, vows to find it

'The search is officially on, and we won't stop searching until we get him back.'
Noah Thanos
(WXYZ) — An auto brand is on a mission to find its mechanical bull that was reportedly stolen following an event in Pontiac earlier this month.

According to Ram, the Bucking HEMI, which made its debut at the Michigan International Speedway on June 8, was stolen on August 9 around 9:45 p.m. after a Ram-sponsored event at Roadkill Nights in Pontiac.

A young fan rides the Bucking HEMI® Experience in the Ram display at the 10th MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 9, 2025.

The mechanical bull was stolen during disassembly, Ram said in a statement.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms to 7 News Detroit that a police report was filed.

"This is bull****. Our Bucking HEMI was taken on Saturday evening. The search is officially on, and we won't stop searching until we get him back,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis in a statement.

Ram is asking for the public’s help to locate the Bucking HEMI, telling the community to reach out to police or Ram directly with any tips.

