Watch Now
News

Actions

Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

Flo Rida
Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - Singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. Hip hop artist Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022, after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer and tried to hide money from him. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Flo Rida
Flo Rida
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 15:50:52-05

MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida has been awarded $82.6 million after a South Florida jury found that Celsius energy drinks breached his contract and tried to hide money from him.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued Boca Raton-based Celsius Holdings Inc. in Broward County court in May 2021, claiming the company had violated the conditions of an endorsement deal.

Lawyers for Celsius argued in court and in previous filings that the company reached its greatest success after the Flo Rida endorsement deal, and that other business decisions led to increased sales and stock value.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!