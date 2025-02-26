Rare planetary parade this week, will the clouds cooperate?

This Friday, several planets will be visible to the naked eye and through telescope thanks to a planetary alignment or "parade of planets."

Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Jupiter, Uranus and Mars will be visible just after sunset (6:21 PM).

Some planets will be easier to see than others. The toughest ones to view will be Neptune and Uranus - requiring high powered binoculars or a telescope. Saturn will be difficult to see as well since it lingers close to the Sun on the lower horizon.

Among the lineup, Jupiter and Venus will be the easiest to see due to their intense brightness, while Mars will be recognizable by its distinct reddish glow.

If you miss the show this Friday, there are two more times this year where you can see multiple planets together, including:

April 15: when Neptune, Mercury, Saturn and Venus align in the morning.

August 11th: when Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn align in the morning.

Stay tuned for forecast updates as we get closer to the event. Clouds could be an issue on Friday with a cold front dropping temps into the weekend

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

