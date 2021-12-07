Watch
Rare South African coin valued at $1,700 donated into red kettle for Salvation Army

Posted at 9:53 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:53:31-05

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — For the ninth year in a row, an unknown individual has donated a rare gold Krugerrand into a red kettle for the Salvation Army.

The gold coin, a rare 1979 South African gold krugerrand, is valued at $1,700 and was donated at the post office in St. Clair Shores Monday night.

According to the Salvation Army, the coin has been traditionally donated at the Salvation Army Warren Corps, leading the team to believe this year's donor may be a different person.

According to the Salvation Army, this money can help the organization in numerous ways:

  • $20 will help provide a basic needs kit.
  • $25 will help keep a child warm this winter.
  • $50 will assist an emergency disaster victim.
  • $100 will help provide 1 week of meals for a family of 4.
