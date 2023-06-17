Ray Lewis III, son of two-time Super Bowl champ, dies of suspected overdose, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died, according to a police report detailing a suspected overdose.

Lewis died Wednesday after officers were called to a central Florida home and found him unconscious in a bedroom, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Lewis was reported to be 28 years old. He played cornerback at his father's alma mater, Miami, for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

He finished his career at Virginia Union. Police called Lewis' death a "tragic accident" and suspect that he overdosed, pending an official autopsy report.