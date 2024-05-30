Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict mixed in Macomb County

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — People in Macomb County are reacting after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts against him in his hush money trial.

The 12-person jury in New York determined that Trump participated in a scheme aimed at suppressing stories he feared could be harmful to his 2016 presidential run.

All 34 counts are felony counts related to accusations arising from reimbursements paid to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

This comes after he made a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims that she and Trump had sex in 2006.

Macomb County has been a strong county for Trump. He won the county in 2016 by 11 percentage points and eight percentage points in 2020.

Some people we spoke with were supportive of the former president while others strongly opposed him.

One person cheered when we asked what she thought about the verdict.

Many have been following the trial. Some say their minds were made up before the trial began.

“It’s garbage. That’s what I think it is. I think it was set up by the Democratic Party to persecute a candidate that they know who has the ability to beat them,” one person told us.

Many people we spoke with said they don’t think Trump will see prison time.

“Well, I think it was the facts that got him — the paperwork, the checks, that’s the evidence,” another person said.