Michigan leaders and organizations are reacting after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, which paves the way for states to ban abortions.

Read some of the statements below.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.

“With today's decision, Michigan's antiquated 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care takes effect. For now, a Michigan court has put a temporary hold on the law, but that decision is not final and has already been challenged. The 1931 law would punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. I am deeply disappointed that Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have been in court defending this draconian ban, to the detriment of women and families. Some legislators have gone a step further, proposing a 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers and a 20-year sentence for anyone manufacturing, selling or distributing birth control medication.

“I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women and reproductive health care. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. In addition, my recent executive directive instructs all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care and instructs departments to increase protections for reproductive healthcare.

“I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust. I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

“Today is a tragic day for Americans and Michiganders. Against medical expertise and the overwhelming majority of Americans who support this constitutional right, a group of conservative judges we did not elect have stripped access to reproductive healthcare from tens of millions of Americans. We can all sense the hopelessness and despair that our neighbors, family, and friends are feeling right now.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I are more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. However we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive major medical decisions. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring this constitutional right is protected here in Michigan. We will strive to build a state where everyone’s reproductive rights are respected and affirmed. We will never stop fighting for our kids, your kids, and our state’s future.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

"The overturning of Roe is not just the loss of a right; it is the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law. As a nation, we trust in our highest court to hold sacred their duty, free from political whim. Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve.

"Now we must do what our courts have failed to do: we must act to ensure that women are not permanently relegated to second-class citizens in this country. I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose with the full weight of my office. Michigan residents must continue to fight for reproductive rights at the ballot box in November.”

U.S. Rep. John Moolenar (R, 4th district)

“This is one of the most wonderful days in the history of our country and today’s ruling will save millions of lives,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “The Supreme Court’s decision upholds the right to life for the most vulnerable people in our society, and each of their lives is a special gift. I have always believed that future generations will look back on permissive abortion as a moral stain on our country’s history and today’s decision will begin healing the errors of the past. Now, the American people and their elected representatives at all levels of government will have the opportunity to make new laws on this critical issue with the benefit of scientific research that has shown us that precious unborn children have a heartbeat at six weeks and major organs after 15 weeks. I have a 100 percent pro-life voting record and I will continue to fight for the right to life as debates on this issue continue in Congress. There is still important work ahead including increasing support for adoption and pregnancy resource centers that help parents in need. These outstanding organizations across Michigan do important work and I know families are thankful for all they do.”

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D, 14th district)

“Today is a dark day for America. Never in my life did I think I would see Roe v. Wade being struck down. This misguided and dangerous Supreme Court decision, overturning nearly 50 years of precedent, will harm women and families in Michigan and across the country,” said Rep. Lawrence. “Abortion care is a human right. But with this life-threatening decision, several states are set to enact deadly abortion bans. Let me say this loud and clear: abortion bans don’t ban abortions; they just ban safe abortions. Today, our country is moving backwards, reproductive rights are being undermined, and women’s rights are being rolled back significantly. Now more than ever, the Senate needs to act and vote on the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act so that women can make the best healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. We have to get this done.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich

“Tomorrow, we will wake up in an America that is less free than it was yesterday. The women of this nation will no longer have the guaranteed right to chart their own paths or make deeply personal and private medical decisions without government intrusion. Regardless of whether abortion is an option you would choose for yourself, one thing I know for sure is that it’s not the government’s place to decide it for you.

“But that is our new reality, at least for the people of Michigan. It’s horrifying and embarrassing that Michigan is among the states with automatic abortion bans in the absence of protections provided by Roe v. Wade. We must immediately act to restore reproductive freedom in our state by overturning the outdated 1931 ban that criminalizes abortion.

“We cannot forget that this national nightmare is a direct result of one election. The ripple effect of what we do at the ballot box reaches far and wide and affects the lives of every American for decades. That means our fight continues, and we will not stop until reproductive freedom is promised to every American again.”

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski

“This Supreme Court ruling is a shocking and brutal assault on the rights of all Michiganders and my heart breaks for the devastating and mortal consequences of this obviously wrongful decision. From the Dredd Scott decision in 1857 to Dobbs today, the Supreme Court has occasionally made horrifically wrong decisions throughout our nation’s history. Michigan stands at this moment in a state of legal limbo– while the state-level law is currently unenforceable by court order, the future of that case is far from certain. The Republican majority has made clear their intention to criminally prosecute reproductive health to ruthless extremes as they adopt the most radical views within their party into their mainstream positions. We demand our reproductive rights in Michigan and as legislators we will continue to pursue every avenue for action to once again secure these vital rights for Michiganders. Our resolve and persistence will not wither in the shadow of today's judicial failure.”

Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing

"The U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overrule Roe are on the right side of history today. This monumental day gives the states the ability to restore legal rights to the unborn hopefully, in turn, ceasing the unjust slaughtering of the innocent in our country. We stand by our justices and thank them for their courage and wisdom in overruling a law that has plagued our society for the past 50 years.

We urge the public and pro-abortion activists to accept this decision without violence and retaliation. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was made possible by working with the legal system and following laws. We know that one day Michigan’s 1931 abortion law will be enforced again, and the unborn will be protected against ableism, sexism, and racism. We will continue to peacefully work towards this through the legal system.

We will also continue to use our resources and time to protect the right to life... In the meantime, we know that lives will be saved every day and families will be finding support at the 150 pregnancy resource centers across the state.

We honor the 63 million lives lost from abortion in the past 50 years by dedicating all our efforts towards keeping Michigan a life-affirming state. We cannot change the past but thanks to the overruling of Roe v. Wade, we can control the future for our children and families."

Dr. Sarah Wallett, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan

“Let me be clear - abortion is still legal in Michigan, and our doors are open. But my heart is breaking for the millions of patients living in states that will cut off abortion access in the days and weeks to come. As an abortion provider, I know how devastating it is to sit in an exam room and tell a patient I can’t help them because state politicians have restricted their access to care. This scenario will now be a daily reality for my colleagues and their patients in hostile states across the country. Here in Michigan, I’m working with our team of expert doctors, nurses and health care professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible. We are not going anywhere and we won’t stop fighting to protect access.”

Nicole Wells Stallworth, Executive Director at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan:

"It is a dark day for our country and we are outraged. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has signaled that it trusts politicians more than us to make our own, deeply personal, medical decisions. But this is far from over. We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity, or our inherent rights. Michiganders should know that Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom. Let’s be clear – this ruling goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power to make decisions when it comes to our bodies and who can control our futures.”

Planned Parenthood is pursuing every avenue to protect abortion access in Michigan. In addition to PPMI’s lawsuit, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan is working to pass the Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) ballot measure and explicitly enshrine protections for reproductive freedom in the Michigan state constitution. The RFFA has until July 11 to collect the 425,059 signatures needed to place the measure on the November ballot.

