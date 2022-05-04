Ready to ride? Cedar Point opens for 2022 season Saturday

(WXYZ) — Hold onto your hats, roller coaster fans, Cedar Point is opening for the 2022 season this Saturday, May 7.

According to a press release, this is the park’s 153rd summer season.

“Our team is excited to see guests in the park once again, enjoying everything Cedar Point has to offer,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, in a press release. “With all of the improvements we’ve made, including the new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill in Frontier Town, the completely transformed Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resorts, an amazing lineup of entertainment and all the world-famous rides and fun we’re known for, there really is no better place to celebrate summer.”

Cedar Point also announced a new summer pass that’s $99 and includes unlimited admission and free parking to the park through Labor Day 2022. Summer Passholders who want to add Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, HalloWeekends and bring-a-friend features will be able to upgrade to a 2022 Gold Pass for an extra $36.

For more information, head to https://www.cedarpoint.com/.