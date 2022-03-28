Real estate developer purchases Oakland Mall with plans for a new vision

(WXYZ) — Oakland Mall is under new ownership. It was announced Monday that real estate developer Mario Kiezi has acquired the mall in Troy, and he is expected to announce a new vision for the mall. More details are expected at a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

The 1.5 million-square-foot mall opened in Troy in 1968 and is at more than 90% occupancy, according to Kiezi.

According to Kiezi, some of the new plans could include brick-and-click concepts like ghost kitchens, creative retail distribution and more.

Last year, MKiezi Investments acquired the former Sears store on the site of Oakland Mall and is redeveloping the property.

