'Really nice to have it open again': Commuters relieved as I-75 ramps reopen from I-696

ROYAL OAK, Mich — The north and southbound ramps to I-75 from westbound I-696 have reopened after months of closure, bringing faster commute times and less traffic to the surrounding streets.

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The reopening comes after a $280 million reconstruction project along I-696 forced drivers through detours across Madison Heights, Royal Oak, Hazel Park, Ferndale and other surrounding areas for the past six months.

WATCH Megan's full report here:

Commuters relieved as I-75 ramps reopen from I-696

Kathryn Denier, owner of Jim's Frostie Treats on 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak, said her business had a front-row seat to the construction chaos.

"Oh, the traffic here on 11 Mile has been really backed up," Denier said.

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"It will go from the light all the way to Main Street," Denier said.

WXYZ Kathryn Denier, Owner, Jim’s Frostie Treats

The detour traffic had a direct impact on her business.

"I think a lot of business was waiting until after the rush hour before they were coming out. So our afternoons were a little slow because they didn't want to get caught up in it," Denier said.

Kristen Calverley, who commutes daily between Detroit and Royal Oak, said the closure added significant time to her routine. Her daughter attends school in Royal Oak, and the detours made the trip considerably harder.

"The commute has been challenging and we have to get up a little earlier haha so it will be really nice to have it open again," Calverley said.

WXYZ Kristen Calverley, Commutes from Detroit to Royal Oak

Calverley said navigating the closure was sometimes unpredictable.

"I've been stuck a few times where I didn't realize the Woodward exit was closed and I'm just like going to Southfield without any way to escape," Calverley said.

With the ramps now open, she said the timing could not be better.

"Yes, we're all going to be really well rested and it's going to be a good school year because of it," Calverley said.

Royal Oak resident Art Reyes echoed that relief.

"Having a kinda main vein through metro Detroit closed for a while adds some time, but definitely looking forward to smooth sailing from there," Reyes said.

WXYZ Art Reyes

According to MDOT, work on the project is still expected to continue in 2026 and in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

