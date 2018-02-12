Recalled dog treats could give humans salmonella

(WXYZ) - The FDA announced that Smokehouse Pet Products is recalling 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled "Beefy Munchies"g because the product could be contaminated with salmonella.

That contamination can affect dogs who eat the product and also humans who have handled the product, meaning the dog food could give humans salmonella.

The recalled food was distributed in Michigan, Washington, North Carolina and Colorado. No illnesses have been reported.

The product comes in 4-ounce bags with UPC 78565857957 and lot 449294 and with a best used by date of 10/25/19 stamped on the back.