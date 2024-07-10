Recent MSU graduate among victims killed at July Fourth block parties in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A family is searching for answers after the shooting death of a young man in Detroit over the weekend.

Jordan Thornhill, 22, just graduated college. He was shot and killed at a Fourth of July block party.

His mother Venecca Thornhill is hurting behind the senseless murder that claimed her son’s life.

"One thing I can say is this shooting that happens, it has to stop at some point because we’re just killing each other,” Venecca Thornhill said.

Jordan Thornhill’s family says he was a beacon of light to everyone, but sadly his light was cut short after he was gunned down on the city’s west side at an unsanctioned block party.

“Jordan didn’t even live down here,” his mother said. “He lived in Lansing. He was just here to be with his friends, his fraternity brothers just to watch the fireworks. And just like that, someone takes that from us. Why?”

Jordan Thornhill recently graduated from Michigan State University and crossed Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. while he was there.

His younger brother Chandler Thornhill says he is the person who found Jordan and the memory will traumatize him for the rest of his life.

"I was on the phone with him. I heard shots. I pulled over, me and my friends pull over, we get out the car, we ran over there," Chandler Thornhill said. “I seen my blood brother laying dead on the ground.”

Jordan Thornhill’s younger sister Brooklyn said her and Jordan were twins in her mind. She says her brother’s untimely death will forever break her heart.

“I miss my brother so much,” Brooklyn Thornhill said. “This is always going to be on my heart. I love him, miss him, wish I could hug him.”

For Jordan Thornhill’s dad Andre he says the loss of his son is a hurt that is unimaginable.

“It hurts more than you can ever imagine,” Andre Thornhill said.

