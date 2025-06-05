Reconstruction of iconic Detroit Bandshell is complete at Palmer Park

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said the reconstruction of the historic State Fairgrounds Bandshell has been completed at Palmer Park.
It's a story that we've been covering for the past few years, as a petition called for the preservation of the Bandshell amid construction at the site of the old Michigan State Fairgrounds.
Watch below: Past coverage on the iconic Detroit Bandshell
Beginning in 1938, names like Ella Fitzgerald, Three Dog Night, Duke Ellington, and Alice Cooper all performed at the bandshell over the decades. Its last show was in 2009.
The city's Construction and Demolition Department led the reconstruction and now the city's Facilities Division will take over the long-term care.
Now, the reconstructed Bandshell at Palmer Park is set for future community use and summer programming just down the street from its original site.
“This was a complex project that required thoughtful execution from start to finish. From salvaging original structural elements to delivering new infrastructure on a reimagined site, our team remained focused on getting it done right,” explained LaJuan Counts, the group executive of the Construction and Building Operations. “This handoff reflects the kind of capital work we’re proud to lead, work that preserves Detroit’s history while preparing our facilities for future use.”
According to the city, crews rebuilt the historic Bandshell using some of the original materials. The original trusses from the Bandshell were preserved and reused in the new one.
Other site improvements include:
- Adding a public restroom building with multiple stalls and accessible options
- Building a support structure for event staff and equipment
- Paving a new parking lot with around 60 spaces
- Installing walking trails that connect to other park features
- Upgrading utilities and landscaping to support events
The city will announce a community grand opening and summer programming schedule in the coming weeks.