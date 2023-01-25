Watch Now
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through 'Obamacare'

AP
This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2021. (HealthCare.gov via AP)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 12:08:53-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says a record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year.

That's double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago.

More than 3 million new members have joined the marketplace, which is also known as "Obamacare."

The Biden administration says it worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped sign up people in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities.

President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress have also committed millions of dollars over the past two years into unlocking low-cost insurance plans for more people.

