Recreational marijuana delivery service launches in metro Detroit with some safety concerns

(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana users can now take advantage of a marijuana delivery service in metro Detroit.

Marijuana users will have easier access to products out of the company's Hamtramck delivery center.

Detroit-based 3fifteen Cannabis is launching a delivery service for recreational marijuana including now parts of metro Detroit. But, what about security for drivers and are there limitations on what people can and can’t order.

“It’s what everybody wants and every other service, it’s just now we finally have the ability of cannabis now too,” said Jeff Deppe, chief retail officer 3fifteen Cannabis.

The local marijuana business is making it easier for recreational marijuana users to get products without going to the dispensary.

“It’s coming from our people from our retail centers. All you have to do is get on 3fifteen.com, look at your delivery area it will give you a map to make sure you’re in delivery zones. Obviously, it will access the menu on our website so you can pick the products that you would like,” Deppe said.

The delivery service will cover Detroit and most of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties. The company says they plan to hire between 12 and 20 drivers, but delivering marijuana comes with some security concerns.

“We are going to limit the drivers with a combination of product and the route they have to take," Deppe said. "The vehicles will be discreet, there won’t be any wraps around the vehicles to keep the driver's safety paramount."

What about making sure drivers aren’t selling the marijuana to anyone underage, or God forbid, a hold-up.

“So we obviously have to check an ID when we drop it off to them. We train our people to be completely compliant to whatever is going on," Deppe said. "It’s got to be a situation where there’s no heroes in those types of things. There’s no protection for any type of product that we have that can replace a life or the possibility of injury."

3fifteen operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The goal of the delivery service is to make sure consumers have their product within one hour.

We’ve got to knock this out of the park and make sure we really execute on the customer service end, because that’s what’s going to differentiate us as we move forward,” Deppe said.

If you would like to take advantage of this delivery service and are within 3fifteen's delivery zone, there is a $50 minimum for delivery, and there are no markups or deliver fees just go to 3fifteen.com.