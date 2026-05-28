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Red Bull F1 bringing Showrun event to Dearborn with driving demonstrations, precision runs & more

Patrick Friesacher
Red Bull F1
Patrick Friesacher performs during Red Bull Showrun in Phoenix, AZ, USA on 14 March 2026. // Long Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202603150056 // Usage for editorial use only //
Patrick Friesacher
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(WXYZ) — Red Bull is bringing the sights and sounds of Formula 1 to Dearborn this summer as part of its Showrun tour.

According to Red Bull, the free event will give fans a chance to see Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Formula 1 cars in Dearborn, alongside other Ford Racing vehicles.

The event will be in a street-level setting, and fans can see driving demonstrations, burnouts, precision runs and appearances from world-class drivers and Red Bull athletes.

The event will take place at Parklane Towers on Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m.

Late last year, Ford Racing hosted its signature launch event at Michigan Central Station, unveiling the livery for the F1 vehicles that are being run this season.

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