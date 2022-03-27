Watch
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy Awards

The red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy Awards

94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
Sofia Carson
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
Saniyya Sidney
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
Diane Warren
Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
Heather Packer, Will Packer
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, Ronnie "Futuristic" Willis, Bonni Cohen, Serin Marshall
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Niecy Nash arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Eva von Bahr arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
2022 Academy Awards, red carpet arrivalsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy Forsyth arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Renate Reinsve arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Maria Menounos arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals, 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Red carpet arrivals, 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ruth E. Carter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
Reba McEntire, Kevin Jonas
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rosie Perez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Diane Guerrero arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Red carpet arrivals, 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
Becky G
Becky G arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rami Malek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red carpet arrivals, 2022 Academy AwardsPhoto by: Associated Press
Sian Heder
Sian Heder arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Associated Press
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate Capshaw, left, and Steven Spielberg arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wanda Sykes, left, and Alex Sykes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Garfield arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Simu Liu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Alexandra Shipp, left, and Joshua Henry arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

