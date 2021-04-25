Red Carpet arrivals at the 93rd Academy Awards

Share Facebook

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Chelsea Gabrielle Roe, left, and Martin Desmond Roe arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

