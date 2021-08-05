Red Cross holding blood drive at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena due to severe blood shortage

(WXYZ) — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 12 to address the emergency need for blood.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All attendees will have the opportunity to spin a wheel for a chance to win prizes including a pair of Red Wings or Pistons pre-season tickets, sports memorabilia, autographed items, and gift cards, while supplies last.

Right now, the Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

“The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion,” said Mary Lynn Foster, Michigan Region CEO. “We are thrilled to again partner with the Ilitch organization to ensure blood products are available to those in need.”

Eligible donors are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code: LCA313.

The Red Cross will require all blood donors, staff and others at our blood drives and donation centers to resume wearing face masks regardless of their vaccination status, starting August 9.

Free parking is available for donors, at the Henry West Garage located at 128 W. Fisher Service Dr.

