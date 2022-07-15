DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owners of the Red Hook Coffee shop on the Joseph Campau Greenway in Detroit said they will rebuild after a driver drove through the shop on Thursday afternoon.

The popular shop recently opened their third location – just off Jefferson between Downtown Detroit and Belle Isle, but it is closed once again after the crash.

According to the coffee shop, the driver and the workers were treated but are OK.

"We will rebuild this beautiful space as soon as we can," Red Hook said in a post on Facebook.

They said you can help by supporting local coffee shops as often as you can.

"Buy your beans, coffee and pastries from your neighborhood shops. Chat with your friendly baristas and neighbors while you're there. We're here for you and we are all so happy to serve you," they wrote in the post.

Red Hook does have locations in Detroit's West Village and in Ferndale that are open.