Red Hot Chili Peppers playing concert at Comerica Park in August 2022

Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:20:43-04

(WXYZ) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Motor City next summer with a stadium tour.

The band will play Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat opening the show.

It's part of their 32-city global stadium tour, their first ever, and the return of guitarist John Frusciante.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m and can be purchased at Tigers.com/RHCP, the Comerica Park box office and Tickets.com.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. for American Express Card Members through Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

