Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks waterparks set to reopen for the 2022 season

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks waterparks in Oakland County are set to re-open for the 2022 season.

Red Oaks Waterpark will open Saturday, June 25 and Waterford Oaks Waterpark will re-open Sunday, June 26.

Both parks plan to have all attractions in full operation, but with the nationwide lifeguard shortages, hours are modified.

Red Oaks Waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and Waterford Oaks Waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

On days Red Oaks Waterpark is closed, its staff will work at Waterford Oaks Waterpark and vice versa.

Because of the schedule change, only Waterford Oaks Waterpark will be open on the July 4 holiday.

“Our decisions are always made with safety in mind," Waterford Oaks County Park Supervisor Mike Boyd said. “In the event that lifeguard staffing increases, we may be able to adjust our operating schedule to open for additional days. We plan to continue to hire staff throughout summer."

Red Oaks Waterpark will cost non-county residents $22 and residents $18.

At Waterford Oaks Waterpark tickets will cost non-county residents $20 and residents $15.

Entry is free for children ages 0-1.