(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday morning.

According to the team, the contract is $850,000.

The 30-year-old has played in the NHL for 10 seasons, ost recently for the Buffalo Sabres last season, where he had 12 points – three goals and nine assists – and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games.

Before re-joining the Sabers, he played with the Dallas Stars in 2020-21 and had four points.