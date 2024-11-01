Redford elementary students gifted new winter coats from Operation Warm and FedEx Cares

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some very lucky students at Hilbert Elementary School in Redford Township are getting some very special gifts to keep them nice and cozy this winter, thanks to and FedEx Cares and Operation Warm.

Ryan Day, who is a spokesperson for Fedex Cares, says the partnership is to help needy students.

“We’re partnered with Operation Warm here at Hilbert Elementary to provide coats, hats and gloves to over 500 kids here in this school,” Day said.

Charlie Burton, is one of many of the students at the school being treated to new winter gear and showing off their new swag.

“I got me a blue coat, some sparkly gloves and a sparkly hat,” said Charlie Burton, a second grader at Hilbert elementary.

Hilbert Elementary is a Michigan Title I school, according to the school's principal, Jill Burch.

She says the donations are something she holds close to her heart because over the years, she has seen how students are not properly dressed for the winter.

“For students, this is a brand-new coat that they might not ever receive,” Burch said. “So they may always have a hand-me-down or they may have gone other places to get it.”

“So, this is sometimes the first time our kids have ever gotten a brand-new coat.”

Charlotte Johnson, who is a third grader at the school, wanted to pick out a hat and gloves before her coat.

Her classmate Colby Fields wanted to shop for hats and gloves after he picked out his new green coat.

Nova Chambers, a second grader, said that while she was excited to wear her Halloween costume on Thursday, she would rather wear her new coat because its special.

"What’s special about it is I used to have a purple dress,” Chambers said. “And when I put it (coat) on, it made me feel like I was a princess.”

Day says seeing the excitement and smiles on the students' faces is what makes Operation Warm all worth it.

