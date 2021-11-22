Watch
News

Actions

Redford Police Dept. looking to hire officers, offering $4,500 bonus pay each year for 3 years

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 11:11:20-05

(WXYZ) — The Redford Police Department announced they are looking to hire entry level and lateral transfer police officers.

According to a Facebook post, the department is offering $3,000 Police Academy reimbursement and $4,500 bonus pay each year for three years.

They say base pay is $77,929 after four years.

Applicants who are interested are invited to apply online at redfordpd.com.

If you have questions or to schedule a visit, you can contact Captain DiPrima at ADiPrima@redfordpd.org or Captian Jeziorowski at KJeziorowski@redfordpd.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!