(WXYZ) — Redford police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Marishia Gipson went missing around 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 6 near the area of W. Chicago and Leverne St., which is between Inkster and Beech Daly.

Her family said she is mentally impaired and has been without her medication. She could be disoriented.

If anyone has seen Marishia, please call Redford police at 313-397-2500.