Redford Township man must take down year-round skeleton decorations under new ordinance

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Redford Township homeowner is pushing back after receiving a warning that his year-round skeleton yard decorations violate a new township ordinance requiring holiday decorations to come down within 60 days after a holiday.

Adam Pierson, 37, a disabled veteran, has lived in what neighbors call the "Skelly House" on Beech Daly for two years. He said he inherited the skeletons when he moved in and left them up. The decorations have been a fixture at the property for about a decade.

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Redford Township man ordered to remove skeleton decorations

At the end of last month, Pierson received a warning from Redford Township that the skeletons would soon be in violation of a new ordinance.

"He just said, oh, -- it was just a warning saying they need to come down," Pierson said.

Days later, he received a follow-up notice in the mail.

"And then a couple of days later, I ended up with a warning in the mail saying, hey, your skeleton's got to come down. And I was like, well, now I'm gonna be a pain in the butt," Pierson said.

The ordinance permits front-yard gardens in Redford Township while prohibiting holiday yard decorations year-round. Under the new rules, decorations are allowed 60 days before and after a holiday. That means Pierson must take down the skeletons by New Year's Day or face an ordinance violation.

Redford Township Supervisor Pat McRae said the board approved the change and the township is now responsible for enforcing it.

"The rules have changed; the board okayed the the change. And now we have to enact it," McRae said.

McRae said the goal is compliance, not punishment.

"Put it away and put it back out in the appropriate time for the holiday," McRae said.

"The goal here is not to give anybody a ticket. The goal here is to say the rule has changed. We're telling you that it has to come down. You got the 60-day window, and that's it," McRae said.

The skeletons sit across from Claude Allison Park and have drawn a mix of reactions from neighbors and passersby.

"I think it's a cool decoration, give you something to talk about, break up your monotony of the day," Deonte Bell said.

"I think it's a bad idea a little bit because I like it every time we passing by. I like it," Rodney Armstead said.

Not everyone agrees the decorations should stay up year-round.

"Well, I think it's kind of cool, but then again, it's on the other side to where … why is it there?" Damon Bowman said.

"I don't think it makes sense to leave up stuff like that all year if you just have it there for Halloween season. I get it, but this is ridiculous to have it up all year," Sandra Erickson said.

Pierson said he plans to file for a variance or pay fines rather than comply with the order.

"I just think it's stupid that the city is trying to tell me what I can and can't do with my own property," Pierson said.

"I don't like being told what to do at all. Like I pay the property taxes, I pay the mortgage, this is my property. I'm going to stretch it out 60 days or longer," Pierson said.

"I wouldn't care either way, but once the city starts telling you, hey, you have to do this, I'm like, no, I don't. You don't pay my mortgage," Pierson said.

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