Redford Township police searching for suspect after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a driver after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Authorities told us the crash happened on Easter Sunday, in the area of Plymouth and Beech Daly. First responders got to the scene and found a motorcylce on fire, with a person lying near it.

Officers dragged the motorcyclst away from the fire and called for medical assistance. That motorcyclist, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Beech Daly when the driver of a white Cadillac tried to make a left turn heading south on Beech Daly. THe driver of the Cadillac fled the scene, and the vehicle was recovered in Detroit a few hours later.

Redford Police have identified a possible driver, and they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Bureau Sergeant Jake Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or email him at jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.