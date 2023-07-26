Redford Township police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — Redford Township police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night on the intersection of Beech Daly and Puritan.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV which police believe to be a 2010-2015 Chevy Equinox.

Police say that the motorcycle struck the side of the Chevy SUV before the SUV went westbound on Puritan.

Redford police are requesting that anyone with information contact Officer Nelson of the Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.

Police say that the Equinox will have damage to the driver’s side and may be missing the taillight.