Redistricting panel ordered to show meeting details, memos

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the state’s new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

The 4-3 decision was a test of whether a commission creating maps for the Legislature and Congress violated a law requiring it to conduct its business in public.

One Democratic justice joined three Republicans to form a majority at the Supreme Court.

The commission had argued that attorney-client privilege should grant it some privacy over the Oct. 27 meeting. But the Supreme Court noted that there was no litigation pending at the time.