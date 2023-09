DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit's west side.

According to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department, it happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of W Chicago and Greenfield Road.

Medics at the scene pronounced one victim dead, while the two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

DPD's homicide division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.