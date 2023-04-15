1 dead, 4 shot in overnight shooting in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after 1 person was killed and 4 people were shot early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the department told 7 Action News it happened at Midnight on Saturday (April 15) in downtown Detroit, at the intersection of Randolph Street and Monroe Street.

DPD says 4 people were shot, with 1 person succumbing to their injuries.

Police do have one person in custody for questioning, but as of 5:30 a.m., they don't know what led up to the shooting.

Authorities tell us this is an ongoing investigation. 7 Action News will update this article when more information becomes readily available.