1 dies of electrocution, another injured after attempted utility theft in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person was electrocuted to death and another person was hospitalized after what police believe was an attempted utility theft in Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Brainard Street and 3rd Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 3 p.m. for what was originally called in as an explosion or some kind of pipe bomb. Once officers arrived, they learned that wasn’t the case.

Watch the video reports below:

One person electrocuted in Detroit, believed to be stealing copper

1 dies of electrocution, another hurt after attempted utility theft, DPD says

Police say they believe a man and a woman were attempting to steal copper from an abandoned school building when one of them was electrocuted.

The other person was shocked and transported to the hospital.

At this time, police have not confirmed which victim, the woman or man, has died as they work to notify family.

WXYZ

Police are warning others about the dangers of utility theft.

“For those that may be thinking about the very, very dangerous decision of utility theft, to steal copper wire, this is what happens. These wires can be live, lot of voltage, thousands of watts going through there and this is what could very well happen to you if you decide to… make the decision to steal, copper theft in the city,” Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said at the scene.