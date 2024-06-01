10th Palmer Park Art Fair returns June 1 and 2, to Detroit's historic Palmer Park

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ_ — The 10th Palmer Park Art Fair returns June 1 and 2, to Detroit's urban oasis, historic Palmer Park.

Juried artists from across the country join Indigenous Michigan artists as well as local arts groups in a unique event. The log cabin stage in the center of the art fair will feature continuous entertainment. Saturday's headliners are Joe Reilly and the All Nation Dancers. Sunday features the Gabriel Traditional Jazz Band playing New Orleans style jazz.

The art fair takes place Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Palmer Park is located between McNichols (Six) and Seven Mile Roads in Detroit. The art fair takes place between Lake Francis and the historic Log Cabin. Admission is free. Parking is free and all activities are free. To learn more, go to palmerparkartfair.com.