Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

2 dead, 2 injured after early Sunday Morning shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police car
DPD
Detroit police car
Posted at 8:42 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 08:42:51-05

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead and 2 others are injured after a shooting that happened on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department, this happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street.

Police tell us that 4 people were shot in total; 2 men succumbed to their injuries, while a man and a woman were shot, but survived.

Investigators say they recovered a shotgun from the scene, but the circumstances that led up to this shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak-up)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!