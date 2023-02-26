2 dead, 2 injured after early Sunday Morning shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead and 2 others are injured after a shooting that happened on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department, this happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street.

Police tell us that 4 people were shot in total; 2 men succumbed to their injuries, while a man and a woman were shot, but survived.

Investigators say they recovered a shotgun from the scene, but the circumstances that led up to this shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak-up)