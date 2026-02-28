Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at funeral repast in Detroit, source says

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a shooting on Detroit’s east side Friday evening, according to a source.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were killed and another person was injured after a shooting at a funeral repast on Detroit’s east side Friday evening, according to a source.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at J5 Legacy Event Center on Sherwood Street near Lantz Street, which is in the area of E. Outer Drive and Van Dyke Avenue.

A police source says a repast was happening at the event center when an argument occurred. One person pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Multiple people were shot.

Two people have died and another person was taken to the hospital, the source says. We're told there could be more victims who were privately taken to the hospital before police arrived.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit is working to learn more.

