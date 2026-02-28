2 killed, 2 injured after shooting at funeral repast in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at a funeral repast on Detroit’s east side Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a parking lot near J5 Legacy Event Center on Sherwood Street near Lantz Street.

Police say a repast was happening at the event center when an argument occurred. One person pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots in the parking lot.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s died, police say. Two other people were injured. Police are not releasing additional details about the victims at this time as they notify families.

"The families remain in our prayers right now as we can imagine what they're going through. But the Detroit Police Department will be here for them throughout their grieving process," said Capt. Marcus Thirkill with the department's homicide division.

Thirkill said the victims were attending the repast.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the altercation. Police are working to learn the motive.

"This was a tragic event for those who were attending this event, and unfortunately, someone chose to choose gun violence to resolve a situation," Thirkill said.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Police say about 100 people attended the event and are asking the public to come forward with information.

"We are aware that other individuals may have information that may help us to help us come to a resolution on the case," Thirkill said.

The Detroit police homicide division is investigating along with Michigan State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Community Violence Intervention groups were out in the area to support police and the community.

"Our city has to realize you've got to watch this impulse violence, getting mad and settling your beef with a gun at a repast. This is too much," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick with the Live in Peace Movement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's homicide division, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV and can remain anonymous.

