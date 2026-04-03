3 face murder charges in a deadly plot to silence a Detroit witness before he could testify

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gerald Towns was arraigned Friday on murder, conspiracy and witness intimidation charges in connection with the October death of 42-year-old Robert Harbin on Detroit’s east side.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

3 face murder charges in a deadly plot to silence a Detroit witness

Harbin was set to testify against Towns, who allegedly shot at him in September. Investigators said Harbin was silenced before he could take the stand.

Tycie Parham and Bekelba Holland are also charged in Robert Harbin's murder.

Watch Gerald Towns' arraignment in the video player below:

RAW VIDEO: Arraignment of Gerald Towns

Investigators said Holland followed Robert Harbin to a home on Kelly Road near Moross and shot into his car. Robert Harbin later died.

Authorities said Towns and Parham aided and abetted Holland, who is facing murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting.

"It broke me, broke my heart for real. It just didn't feel real," Aaliyah Harbin said.

WXYZ Aaliyah Harbin

Aaliyah Harbin is Robert Harbin's daughter.

"He meant everything to me, you know, I still love him as a dad. I'm glad he was here with me, trying to grow bonds with me after that," Aaliyah Harbin said.

Desha Harbin, Robert Harbin’s niece, said she long suspected Parham was involved. Desha Harbin said Parham shares children with both her uncle and Towns.

"And I was like, I feel like you set him up because you were just calling his phone last week before he got murdered, threatened him, saying like if you don't drop the charges, something gonna happen to you and your family gonna be feeling sorry," Desha Harbin said.

WXYZ Desha Harbin

"Whatever happens in the dark always comes to the light," Desha Harbin said.

Parham was arraigned Thursday on murder, conspiracy and witness intimidation charges. Towns was held without bond Friday.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Towns, Parham and Holland could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

"I feel like they deserve to be charged. I feel like they should not be getting out no time soon. I just feel like they need to be in there for killing my dad like that. I don't think he deserved that at all for you to wanna kill him like that," Aaliyah Harbin said.

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