3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Detroit Tuesday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Whithorn Street near Conner Street.

Hear details about the shooting below:

Detroit police provide details after three people shot

Police received a ShotSpotter alert and several 911 calls about the incident.

Police say the victims, two men and a woman, were outside when a black SUV drove by and shots were fired.

The victims, who are all in their 30s, were shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition. The other two victims are in temporary serious condition.

Suspect information wasn’t available Tuesday night.

“So, as you know, ShotSpotter was recently extended. We thank city council for allowing and granting us that opportunity as well as the Board of Police Commissioners,” Public Information Officer Jalon Nelson told reporters at the scene. “A lot of the residents have vouched for how ShotSpotter has helped.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.