4 firefighters, woman injured in crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a crash involving a Detroit fire truck that injured four firefighters and a 50-year-old woman.

We are told the injured firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that accident, even though a fire captain was ejected from the rig.

The woman is in critical condition and had to be extricated from her car with the jaws of life.

Police say the firefighters were responding to a call on the east side when the accident occurred.

The fire truck ended up going through a nearby fence and into a house on McClellan Street.