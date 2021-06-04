400lbs of fireworks seized from Detroit home

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police said they seized around 400 pounds of illegal fireworks at a Wexford Street home Sunday. A violation of the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act.

According to police, the Michigan State Fire Marshal's office received a complaint of illegal fireworks sales taking place in the 20000 block of Wexford Street. When police arrived on the scene, they said they saw a large number of apparent consumer fireworks on the front lawn.

The state fire marshals determined citations would be issued and the inventory was subject to seizure. If you have any information on the illegal use or sale of fireworks, please contact the Michigan State Fire Marshal’s Tip Line at (517) 388-6715.