4th annual Peacenic event to take place in Detroit's Skinner Park on August 30

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — More than 50 community organizations and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and Detroit residents will gather on August 30, 2025 for food, fellowship and fun, all in the name of peace.

The 4th annual Peacenic event will take place at Skinner Park (12800 Kelly Road) from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. This event will feature vendors offering a variety of resources like job training, literacy programs, mental health and medical screenings, utility assistance, educational and vocational opportunities, tutorial and career
development programs, expungement assistance and more. In addition to the resources, there will be various inflatables, face painting, and games.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/detroitpolice/photos/2025-peacenic-%EF%B8%8Fjoin-us-this-saturday-august-30th-from-2-pm-7-pm-at-skinner-park-/1074294288207895/

