5 people, including suspect, shot outside Detroit church having funeral service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were shot, including a suspect, outside a church in Detroit where a funeral service was taking place.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in front of Greater Love Tabernacle Church on Plymouth Road near Longacre Street.

Police Chief Todd Bettison provides details below:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison provides details after shooting at church

Officers were across the street at O.H. Pye III Funeral Home providing security detail when a fight broke out at the church, Police Chief Todd Bettison said. Police had received information about a potential threat for a visitation that was happening at the funeral home.

Police say during the fight outside the church, someone pulled out a handgun and shot four people. Officers who were across the street responded to the altercation. An officer returned fire, shooting the suspect in the lower body, Bettison said.

The victims were also shot in their lower bodies. Police say three victims are in their 20s and the fourth victim is in their 30s.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The suspect is in police custody and a weapon was recovered. Bettison said there is no threat to the public and the shooting was an isolated incident.

"You don't come to work expecting to have to do this, but the officer saw the threat and took action. And our officer is absolutely a hero," Bettison said.

The church part of Project Green Light, which is a city program that provides cameras at locations to deter and solve crimes.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the fight outside the church.

"When we're put on notice that there can be a potential for violence, whether it's funerals, repasses, and you let us know, we do put details together to try to prevent this. Our goal is to deter it and if something does happen, of course, take action," Bettison said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield released a statement: