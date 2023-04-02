Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

8th Annual Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party set for May 6th

Detroit Kentucky Derby.png
The Circle
The Circle is hosting its 8th annual Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, May 6th.<br/>
Detroit Kentucky Derby.png
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 08:18:13-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Circle is hosting its 8th annual Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, May 6th, from 4pm-10:00pm.

This established tradition brings classy women and distinguished gentlemen of all ages together to showcase high fashion with a primary focus on elaborate hats or fascinators while partaking of specialty drinks such as Mint Juleps.

The Circle's charity partner this year is The Morehouse College Alumni Association Detroit Chapter Scholarship Fund. The mission of Morehouse College is to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service. A private historically black liberal arts college for men, Morehouse realizes this mission by emphasizing the intellectual and character development of its students.

For more information and ticket prices, visit www.DetroitKentuckyDerby.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!