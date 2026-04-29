A second convention center hotel to be connected to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A second convention center-connected hotel is set to be built at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit to continue an expansion project and grow the local economy.

Construction on the approximately 600-room hotel is expected to begin in early 2027, the Detroit Regional Convention and Facility Authority and developer Congress & Associates announced Wednesday morning. It will be located at the corner of Congress Street, Fort Street, Cass Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

Developers say the site will add much-needed hotel space downtown, attract new conventions and strengthen the region’s economy.

The project is part of an initiative to expand the Huntington Place Convention Center area, which also includes a five-star JW Marriott hotel and a pedestrian bridge.

Congress & Associates is an affiliate of Sterling Group, the developer of the new JW Mariott hotel that's being built.

“This is another milestone moment for hotel development in Detroit and puts Huntington Place in a prime position to secure even more industry-leading meetings, conventions and large-scale events. We’re appreciative to once again collaborate with the team at the Sterling Group to develop a connected property that will be a differentiator for the region” said Claude Molinari, chairman of the board of the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority.

A hotel brand has not yet been named for the newest project and developers say those plans are still being discussed.

Developers are anticipating a capital investment of up to $450 million, the creation of about 1,000 jobs by the hotel, hundreds of construction jobs and to generate $100 million in new spending annually.

The hotel will have joint ownership: 51% by the developers and possibly a hotel brand and 49% by DRCFA.

Developers say the project has gotten support from several officials including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mary Sheffield and county executives in the area.

“As one of the largest convention centers in the country, Huntington Place continues to evolve and transform its footprint, the surrounding area and the entire region with thoughtful and community driven expansion that will boost economic impact and improve our region for years to come,” said Bryan Crowe, CEO of Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority.