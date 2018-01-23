Additive in heroin known as 'Rizzy' could eat away flesh, police warn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A heroin arrest in Ohio is prompting law enforcement to spread the word about a potentially gruesome new additive in heroin called ‘Rizzy.’

Police in Ohio arrested a 25-year-old man for heroin. The man had peeling skin and what looked like rotten flesh on his arms. He told officers he shot up with heroin laced with ‘Rizzy’.

It’s not clear if ‘Rizzy’ is being used in metro Detroit, yet, but local law enforcement leaders are taking heed.

The West Bloomfield Police Chief, Mike Patton, said the heroin and opioid epidemic is severe and a trend like this could easily spread to Michigan.

He said drug dealers don’t care about quality control.

"They don't really care what you're putting into your body or if it could have a toxic effect or start eating away at your flesh like some of the news reports we're seeing, they don't care about any of those things, all they care about is making the sale,” said West Bloomfield Police Chief, Mike Patton.



Patton said it’s likely an additive drug dealers are using to expand their product, using it

"This is another addition to what we have already realized is national crisis regarding the abuse of heroin,” said Patton.

Rizzy can be found online, it’s marketed as a chemical to enhance floral arrangements, it’s sold in several colors. There is a disclaimer online, marking the product as toxic, and not for ingesting.

"A product that's used to change the colors in flower petals, that has legitimate use is being abused and the company needs to be aware of how and who they're selling these products to,” said Patton.