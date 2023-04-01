Antique car tour to cruise Detroit riverfront starting April 6

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Antique Touring Company is rolling out a hop-on-hop-off tour of Detroit’s Riverfront between Hart Plaza and Mt. Elliot Park.

The attraction is set to debut after opening day of the Tigers v. Red Sox on Thursday April 6th. The tour, featuring the newest addition to Antique Touring

Company’s Model A collection, will also be available to book after baseball games on the 8th and 9th.

Founded in 2018, Antique Touring Company specializes in historical tours of Detroit in antique, Detroit-made automobiles. Private tours are offered for Historic Belle Isle, Corktown-Michigan Central Station and MotorCities National Heritage Area sites. The Riverfront Loop marks two firsts for the five year old business. It is Antique Touring Company’s first tour featuring downtown Detroit and it is also the first hop-on-hop-off by the Antique Touring Company.

The Riverfront Loop’s tour schedule will coincide with the Tiger’s home games throughout the season, operating before evening games and after early afternoon games. First pitch is at 1:10 for all three upcoming Tigers v. Red Sox games, so the Riverfront Loop will be available on those evenings from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Dates beyond the baseball schedule will be announced on the Antique Touring Company website as they are set.

Antique Touring Company tour guides will be ready to share highlights of Detroit’s riverfront history and engage in baseball’s current events. Guides will also be equipped with information about attractions and establishments along the Riverfront.

To book the Riverfront Loop before or after a Tigers home game call Antique Touring Company at 313-333-5833, or go to the Antique Touring Company website at www://antiquetouring.com/loop.